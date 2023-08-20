Technology

Apple Maps boosts EV support with real-time charging availability info

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 04:26 pm 1 min read

The new feature comes as a part of iOS 17

Apple Maps is stepping up its game for electric vehicle (EV) owners by introducing real-time charging availability information in iOS 17. This update enables drivers to select a preferred charging network, such as Electrify America, Chargepoint, or Tesla's Supercharger network. Initially announced at WWDC 2020, the feature first debuted for Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers in 2022 and Porsche Taycan drivers earlier this year.

It enhances the charging network selection process

Upon installing iOS 17, Apple Maps will prompt users to set up their preferred charging networks and intelligently display real-time availability data. This includes the total number of stalls and occupied spots at specific charging stations. The app ensures that only compatible charging options are shown based on the connector used in EV. The feature is still under development with iOS 17 beta 1.

The facility streamlines EV charging experience

Currently, the real-time charging availability feature is exclusive to Mach-E and Taycan models that support Apple Maps EV routing. More EV manufacturers are expected to adopt this functionality in the future. The facility will not only allow EV drivers to conveniently choose their preferred charging network and access up-to-date station availability information, but it should also make the driving experience more seamless.