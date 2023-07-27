Technology

WhatsApp releases safety tool to protect users from unknown numbers

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 27, 2023 | 05:05 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available only to beta users on the Android platform

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has brought in a convenient safety tool for the times when you receive messages from unknown numbers. Importantly, the new feature will not let the sender know if you have read their message or not. It is currently being tested on the Android beta channel, meaning we will have to wait until it gets a wider rollout.

The app will now display a 'Safety tools' screen

WhatsApp will now show you a new screen, called 'Safety tools' when you receive a message from an unknown number for the first time. The tool will offer two options: to block or report the sender. The person on the other end will not be able to see if you have read the message or not, even if the "read receipts" option is enabled.

The tool will also give useful tips for safe messaging

Additionally, the tool will display a couple of useful tips for safe messaging on WhatsApp, which could come in particularly handy to first-time users to be wary of spam messages. Specifically, the tool advises users to check the profile name and the profile photo of the sender. It also mentions that users should check the country code of the unknown phone number.

The feature is part of the latest Android beta update

The new safety tool will provide a way out of all those annoying spam messages you could be prone to receiving. The feature is rolling out to beta users as part of the Android beta update, carrying version number 2.23.16.6.

The app is testing a revamped search bar

WhatsApp beta users on the Android platform have been receiving a few other new features. The app introduced a redesigned search bar, as part of a separate update with the version number 2.23.16.5. The search toggle on the app's home screen shows options to categorize unread messages or look for polls, GIFs, photos, videos, links, audio clips, and documents within your conversations.

WhatsApp allows beta users to create groups while forwarding messages

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out an option where users can easily create a new group while forwarding messages to others. A "create group" icon will now be displayed within the forwarding screen, letting the user start a group conversation with the desired people.