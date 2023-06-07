Technology

iOS 17's lesser-known features: Safer browsing, offline maps, and more

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 07, 2023, 03:43 pm 3 min read

iOS 17 will be released later this year

Among the key announcements Apple made at the recent WWDC 2023 event was the new iOS 17 software. The update, which will be rolled out later this year, offers a host of new features including Lock Screen customizability, a new Journal app, and improvements to the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. Let's take a look at some of the lesser-known but handy features.

You can share passwords with trusted contacts

To begin with, iOS 17 brings "greater protection" to Safari's Private Browsing mode. The Private Browsing mode will now be locked when not in use, allowing users to keep the tabs open even if they move away from their device. You can also share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. People in the group will be able to add or edit passwords.

You can record your daily moods in the Health app

The iOS 17 update introduces new mental health-oriented features to the Health app. You can record your current emotions and can access depression and anxiety assessments used in healthcare centers. In addition, you will now get "screen distance" reminders, alerting you to hold your device further away, in case you were holding it closer than 12 inches from your face for long durations.

'Collaborative Playlists' feature makes listening to music with friends easier

iOS 17 also brings 'Collaborative Playlists' to Apple Music, making it easier for you to tune into music with your friends. It is also available with SharePlay, allowing users to control and contribute to what's playing. Users will be able to control the music from their own devices, irrespective of whether they have a subscription to Apple Music.

You can now access offline maps

The Maps app will now support offline maps. Users will be able to find new places using Maps, download a particular area on the app, access turn-by-turn navigation, and track the estimated time of arrival while being offline.

AirTag can now be shared with five other people

You can now share AirTag with five other people, helping you to better monitor your items. People can monitor an item's location, play a sound, and use 'Precision Finding' to identify the location of a shared AirTag. Also, the Home app lets users track up to 30 days of activity across door locks, alarm systems, and so on.

Just say 'Siri' to active the digital voice assistant

Siri can now be activated with a simple "Siri" command instead of saying "Hey Siri." Once activated, users can "issue multiple commands in succession without needing to reactivate the assistant," per the official blog.