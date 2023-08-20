Technology

Luna-25 spacecraft crash dims Russia's lunar landing hopes

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision

Russia's Luna-25 lunar lander mission failed after the spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon's surface. Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation, lost contact with Luna-25 shortly after a problem occurred during its pre-landing orbit on Saturday. The spacecraft was scheduled to execute a soft landing on the Moon's south pole on Monday (August 21), marking Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years.

Cold War space supremacy fades for Russia

The Luna-25 mission setback deals a significant blow to Russia's space program and prestige, highlighting the decline of its space power since the Cold War era. During that time, Moscow achieved milestones like launching Sputnik 1, the first satellite to orbit Earth, and sending Yuri Gagarin, the first human, into space. However, Russia hasn't attempted a Moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976 under Leonid Brezhnev's rule.

Global rivals outpace Russia in lunar race

Russia's lunar ambitions now face stiff competition from India, China, and the United States. Notably, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to land on the Moon's south pole on August 23, while both China and the US have advanced lunar plans. With Luna-25's failure, Russia must now regroup and strategize to keep pace with the other global competitors who are in the race for lunar exploration.