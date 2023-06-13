World

Ukraine kills top Russian general in fresh blow for Putin

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023 | 06:10 pm 1 min read

Major General Sergey Goryachev was killed in a counter attack by Ukraine

Major General Sergey Goryachev, chief of staff of the Russian 35th Combined Arms Army, was killed by a missile strike in the southern Donetsk region of Ukraine on Monday (local time), reported The Telegraph, quoting pro-Moscow bloggers. Reportedly, the 52-year-old is one of the 11 generals Russia officially classed as casualties in the war.

Russia's missile attack kills 10 Ukrainians

According to reports, Goryachev was killed in the region where the Ukrainian forces liberated four villages in their counter-offensive. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said at least 10 people were killed and 28 others were injured in a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building and warehouses, reported Reuters. The incident occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

