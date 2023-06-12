World

Maryland shooting: 3 dead, several wounded in private residence shootout

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 12, 2023

In another gun violence incident in the United States (US), three individuals died and three others sustained injuries in a shooting at a private residence in Maryland's Annapolis, the local police confirmed. The shootout reportedly happened on Sunday night at around 8:00pm when cops received information about a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place.

Annapolis Police provides update on shooting

According to the Associated Press (AP), Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said that the shooting allegedly stemmed from an "interpersonal dispute." While refusing to give details on the relationship between the individuals involved, Jackson added that the deceased ranged from their 20s to 50s. Furthermore, he revealed that a firm motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.

Visuals from Maryland shooting site

