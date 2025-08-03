Akon will perform in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai

Akon returns to India in November: Everything to know

Global music sensation Akon is all set to return to India for a three-city tour in November. The tour will be produced by White Fox and co-produced by Percept Live. Akon will perform in Delhi on November 9, Bengaluru on November 14, and Mumbai on November 16. Tickets for these shows are already in high demand and will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. The general sale goes live on August 10.