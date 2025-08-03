Akon returns to India in November: Everything to know
Global music sensation Akon is all set to return to India for a three-city tour in November. The tour will be produced by White Fox and co-produced by Percept Live. Akon will perform in Delhi on November 9, Bengaluru on November 14, and Mumbai on November 16. Tickets for these shows are already in high demand and will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. The general sale goes live on August 10.
'India is my 2nd home,' says Akon
Akon expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, calling India a "second home." He said, "The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all." Aman Kumar, co-founder of White Fox, also shared his enthusiasm: "Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for."
Past performance
Akon's last performance in India
Akon's last performance in India was at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year. He performed his hit track Chammak Challo from the film Ra.One, which had actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing on stage. The video of his performance, shared by Akon on Instagram, featured a glimpse of SRK hugging his daughter, Suhana Khan, on stage.