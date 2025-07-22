Billy Joel says he 'feels good' despite brain disorder

Legendary musician Billy Joel recently opened up about his health condition, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare brain disorder. The 76-year-old singer revealed, "I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling." Speaking on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the five-time Grammy winner said his condition was "still being worked on," adding that he was struggling with balance issues.

Medical details What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH)? Joel claims, as per his doctor, that his condition was "exacerbated by recent performances." NPH is a rare condition that causes fluid to build up in the brain, affecting hearing, vision, and mobility. It usually affects people over 60 years of age and can lead to balance problems, among other symptoms. In May, Joel had to cancel several concert dates as doctors advised him against performing.

Recovery journey Joel canceled 17 planned performances across North America and Europe In a statement shared on Instagram, Joel stated he's undergoing "specific" physical therapy for his condition. His wife, Alexis Joel, expressed gratitude for the care they received and hoped for a swift recovery. The Piano Man hitmaker canceled 17 planned concerts in North America and Europe across 2025 and 2026 due to his health issues.