What's the story

Billy Joel, the legendary musician known for hits like Piano Man and New York State of Mind, recently announced that he will not be able to perform for the foreseeable future due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

The 76-year-old's team revealed on Instagram that recent performances have led to "problems with hearing, vision, and balance." He has been advised by doctors to take a break from performing while he undergoes treatment.

Let's learn more about NPH.