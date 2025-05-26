What is normal pressure hydrocephalus, brain condition affecting Billy Joel
What's the story
Billy Joel, the legendary musician known for hits like Piano Man and New York State of Mind, recently announced that he will not be able to perform for the foreseeable future due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
The 76-year-old's team revealed on Instagram that recent performances have led to "problems with hearing, vision, and balance." He has been advised by doctors to take a break from performing while he undergoes treatment.
Let's learn more about NPH.
Condition details
What is normal pressure hydrocephalus?
NPH is a brain condition characterized by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain's ventricles.
This buildup can disrupt cognitive functioning, as CSF provides nutrients to and removes waste products from the brain while also cushioning it and the spinal cord from force.
The condition is most common in older adults, with an average age of diagnosis being 70.
Symptomatology
Symptoms and diagnosis of NPH
The symptoms of NPH usually develop gradually over three to six months. And, it doesn't go away on its own.
The classic symptoms include urinary incontinence, difficulty walking, and cognitive difficulties such as memory issues and emotional changes.
Diagnosis can be tricky, as these symptoms are similar to other conditions that affect older adults, including dementia.
Doctors usually rule out other possibilities through a combination of tests like spinal taps, physical and neurological examinations, and diagnostic imaging.
Treatment options
Treatment and prognosis of NPH
The primary treatment for NPH is surgery to place a shunt in the brain.
This device helps drain excess fluid from the brain and redirects it to another part of the body, usually the abdomen, where it can be absorbed safely.
If caught early, this procedure can help alleviate symptoms and slow down disease progression.
The prognosis for NPH is generally good if diagnosed and treated early; however, delayed diagnosis may lead to severe or permanent brain damage.