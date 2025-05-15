What's the story

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (38), the key witness in Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking trial, continued to detail her alleged abuse in her testimony on Wednesday. The former couple dated for over a decade.

After accusing Combs of organizing "Freak Offs" or sex parties, and detailing how she was made to have sex with male sex workers as Combs watched, the pregnant celebrity recalled the infamous 2016 hotel assault incident.

Here are some shocking claims from her testimony.