'I don't have friends...': When Babil spoke about loneliness
What's the story
Actor Babil Khan recently stirred controversy after slamming Bollywood.
In a series of now-deleted Instagram videos, Khan was seen teary-eyed and said, "Bollywood is the fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of."
Later, his team released a statement, clarifying that the actor had a "difficult day."
Notably, before this incident, Khan had spoken to Filmfare about his loneliness.
Here's what he said.
Isolation
'I don't have friends': Khan's perspective on loneliness
Khan opened up about his isolation and how he has no friends in the industry.
"I don't have friends...at all. I like to be alone, and also that gives me the energy to be able to interact with people," he said.
He also admitted that this makes him lonely "all the time."
Privacy concerns
Khan's fear of privacy invasion and public scrutiny
Khan further addressed his fear of public scrutiny, saying, "As much as I express and share, my privacy is important to me."
"That's why I'm an isolated person. I don't go out. I have two friends. I don't need people."
"My privacy is very important to me, so it's a huge fear in my life... Everything I do has multiple opinions. I can't even go on a rickshaw ride without somebody having an opinion about it. That's why it's scary."
Career
Khan's recent film and upcoming project
Khan's latest film, Logout, explores the dangers of social media and is streaming on ZEE5.
It is directed by Amit Golani and also features Rasika Dugal in a key role.
Khan, who has been a part of projects like Qala and The Railway Men, next has the Indian-American drama Yakshi in the pipeline.