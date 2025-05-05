What's the story

Actor Babil Khan recently stirred controversy after slamming Bollywood.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram videos, Khan was seen teary-eyed and said, "Bollywood is the fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of."

Later, his team released a statement, clarifying that the actor had a "difficult day."

Notably, before this incident, Khan had spoken to Filmfare about his loneliness.

Here's what he said.