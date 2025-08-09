Netanyahu announces new plan to 'defeat' Hamas, draws backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a new plan to "defeat" Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli army will take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian assistance, his office said on Friday. The plan has been met with criticism from around the world, including Germany, which suspended military exports to Israel over concerns they could be used in Gaza.

International response Not planning to occupy Gaza, says Netanyahu Netanyahu clarified on social media platform X that Israel isn't planning to occupy Gaza but intends to "free Gaza from Hamas." His office detailed five principles of the plan including demilitarization of Gaza and establishing a civilian administration. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the plan as a "dangerous escalation" with catastrophic consequences for Palestinians.

Domestic backlash Israeli defense minister backs plan In Israel, reactions were mixed with Defense Minister Israel Katz saying preparations for the plan had already started. The main campaign group for hostages' families also slammed the plan, saying it amounted to "abandoning" the captives. Out of 251 hostages from Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 remain in Gaza, including those believed dead.

Civilian concerns Gaza residents fear more displacements, attacks Gaza residents are worried about more displacements and attacks. Maysa al-Shanti, a mother of six, lamented the lack of attention to their plight. Hamas condemned the plans as a "new war crime" and warned it would cost Israel dearly. The World Health Organization reported at least 99 deaths from malnutrition in Gaza this year.