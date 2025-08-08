China welcomes Modi for SCO summit, says 'gathering of friendship'
What's the story
China has extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The event is scheduled to take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this year's summit will be the largest since the SCO's formation. "We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results," he added.
Bloc objectives
SCO now has 10 members
The SCO was founded in 2001 with the goal of fostering regional stability through cooperation. The bloc now has 10 members: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The Tianjin summit will be attended by the heads of all 10 member states along with leaders from various international organizations.
Diplomatic importance
Modi's 1st visit to China since Galwan clash
PM Modi's upcoming visit to China is his first since the 2020 Galwan clash, which had strained bilateral ties. His last visit was in 2019. The Indian leader had last met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. Since then, efforts to ease tensions between India and China have gained momentum.
Bilateral talks
Bilateral meetings expected with Putin, Jinping
During the SCO summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. His visit comes at a time when India is facing heavy tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian crude oil. These tariffs have appeared to push India closer to China, with Jinping urging closer cooperation between the two nations.
Controversial backdrop
Pahalgam attack may be discussed at SCO summit
The upcoming summit also comes in the wake of Chinese support to Pakistan and the Pahalgam attack. During a past SCO defense ministers' meeting, India's Rajnath Singh had refused to sign a joint statement that mentioned Balochistan but not the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Without naming Pakistan, Singh said, "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as...instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for...double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such nations."