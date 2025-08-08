China welcomes Modi for SCO summit, says 'gathering of friendship'

China has extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The event is scheduled to take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this year's summit will be the largest since the SCO's formation. "We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results," he added.

Bloc objectives SCO now has 10 members The SCO was founded in 2001 with the goal of fostering regional stability through cooperation. The bloc now has 10 members: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The Tianjin summit will be attended by the heads of all 10 member states along with leaders from various international organizations.

Diplomatic importance Modi's 1st visit to China since Galwan clash PM Modi's upcoming visit to China is his first since the 2020 Galwan clash, which had strained bilateral ties. His last visit was in 2019. The Indian leader had last met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. Since then, efforts to ease tensions between India and China have gained momentum.

Bilateral talks Bilateral meetings expected with Putin, Jinping During the SCO summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. His visit comes at a time when India is facing heavy tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian crude oil. These tariffs have appeared to push India closer to China, with Jinping urging closer cooperation between the two nations.