Another actor accuses Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko of misconduct
What's the story
Further allegations of misconduct have emerged against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, this time from debut actor Aparna Johnson.
Johnson, who debuted with the film Sootravaakyam, has accused Chacko of making inappropriate comments on set.
In a detailed statement, she alleged Chacko made sexually suggestive comments during shooting schedules, describing his conversations as filled with "strong sexual connotations."
"It was extremely unsettling."
Statement
'His behavior, speech were abnormal- completely lacking in common sense'
Having lived in Australia, Johnson said she wasn't aware of internal mechanisms like an Internal Committee (IC) which could deal with these issues on sets.
She confided in a female artist on sets, who discreetly handled the matter by adjusting her schedule and finishing her scenes quickly.
"His behavior and speech were abnormal- completely lacking in basic common sense. I can't say whether it was due to drug use or a medical issue."
Concerns
Johnson refrained from confronting Chacko directly
Johnson stayed away from confronting Chacko directly fearing his unpredictable behavior could affect the film and its crew.
"I didn't stay silent. I took action through someone else. This film represents the dreams and hard work of many people, and I didn't want to jeopardize that," she said.
The production team of Sootravaakyam is yet to respond publicly to the latest allegations.
Previous accusations
This comes after Vincy Aloshious's claims
These allegations come after actor Vincy Aloshious made similar claims. Aloshious had earlier accused Chacko of misconduct on the sets of Sootravaakyam, claiming that he made sexual remarks toward her.
Although she spoke about the incidents without naming anyone, a film chamber member leaked Chacko's name, following which the episode got attention from the entire industry.
Apart from leveling misconduct accusations, Johnson also claimed to have seen the Beast actor spit some white powder, possibly drugs, as Aloshious had mentioned.