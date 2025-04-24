What's the story

Further allegations of misconduct have emerged against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, this time from debut actor Aparna Johnson.

Johnson, who debuted with the film Sootravaakyam, has accused Chacko of making inappropriate comments on set.

In a detailed statement, she alleged Chacko made sexually suggestive comments during shooting schedules, describing his conversations as filled with "strong sexual connotations."

"It was extremely unsettling."