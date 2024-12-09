Summarize Simplifying... In short Regular coffee consumption could potentially add nearly two years to your life, according to a study.

What's the story A comprehensive study by the University of Coimbra in Portugal has revealed that regular coffee consumption could be linked to a longer lifespan. The study, which reviewed 85 previous studies with participants from Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Asia, indicates that drinking about three cups of coffee a day could add an extra 1.84 years to the average person's life. This was based on an examination of coffee's effect on mortality rates and other health indicators.

The study also established a link between regular coffee consumption and an extended healthspan, which is the portion of one's life spent without serious illness. Neuroscientist Rodrigo Cunha from the University of Coimbra noted that traditional clinical advice has often neglected coffee's potential contribution to healthy aging. "Our review underlines the role regular, moderate coffee consumption can play in mediating against the biological mechanisms which naturally slow or fail as we get older," Cunha said.

The research took into account factors like types of coffee consumed, participant demographics, and study durations. It was noted that coffee is more than just a caffeine source, containing over 2,000 potentially bioactive compounds. These compounds may offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, reduce neuroinflammation, and regulate insulin sensitivity. The researchers noted a consistent association across studies between coffee consumption and improved health indicators like inflammation and metabolism.

The study concluded that "regular coffee consumption seems associated with a preservation of muscular, cardiovascular, mental and immune system functions." It also seemed inversely related to the occurrence of several diseases prevalent in older adults like cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, dementia, major depression, or frailty. The findings are in line with earlier studies indicating coffee's possible protective effects against heart disease and other health conditions.

The research team noted that many studies relied on self-reported coffee consumption and were funded by the Institute for Scientific Information of Coffee, a non-profit organization supported by leading international coffee companies. Although there may be gender bias in nutritional "anti-aging" interventions, the benefits of coffee with respect to aging were seen in both men and women. Meaning, coffee's potential health benefits aren't gender-specific.