Reddit Answers is currently in testing stage

Reddit announces AI-powered search tool to take on ChatGPT

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:16 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Popular online forum Reddit has started testing a new conversational AI tool called 'Reddit Answers.' The tool allows users to ask questions and get detailed summaries of relevant answers and discussions from across the platform. The move comes as a strategic effort from Reddit to take on other AI service providers such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Reddit Answers aims to enhance user experience

Reddit Answers has been designed to enhance the experience of users by offering exact yet conversational responses. These answers come from related communities and posts depending on the user's query. With this feature, you can read relevant excerpts and responses right from real platform users, start full discussions, and narrow down your search with your own or suggested follow-up questions.

Reddit Answers simplifies information retrieval

For example, if a user asks "What are some tips for better sleep," Reddit Answers will deliver a curated summary of tips posted by other Reddit users. This information is delivered in a concise, bulleted format, much like the answers given by AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity. The tool also cites all the various threads it has pulled information from, letting users explore those conversations further if they want.

Reddit's vision for AI-powered search

Reddit says the feature provides users with a new way to get "the information, recommendations, discussions, and hot takes" they're looking for from "real conversations and communities across all of Reddit." The company sees this AI-powered search as a long-term step to improve the search experience on Reddit, making it faster, smarter, and more relevant. As of now, Reddit Answers is available to select US users and only supports English.