The model is not ready for commercial use

AI trained on Pokemon Go data could see military use

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Brian McClendon, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Niantic, has admitted that the company's newly announced AI model could be used by governments and militaries. The model is based on data collected from Pokemon Go players. McClendon said he is worried about its use in military operations that could lead to conflicts. He revealed his views at the Bellingfest event organized by investigative journalism group Bellingcat.

Niantic's AI model: A tool for spatial computing

McClendon, who also co-created Google Earth, Street View, and Google Maps, spoke about his career and the development of Niantic's Large Geospatial Model (LGM) during his talk. The LGM is an advanced AI model designed to navigate the physical world using data generated by Pokemon Go players. This tech would make computers not just perceive and understand physical spaces, but also interact with them in innovative ways.

Potential military use of Niantic's AI model

During a Q&A session, Nick Waters, an open source analyst and former British Army officer, suggested LGMs could be incredibly useful to the military. To this, McClendon said he could indeed see governments and militaries purchasing LGMs from Niantic. However, he emphasized that if the use case is specific to the military and "adding amplitude to war then that's obviously an issue."

Niantic's stance on selling AI model to governments

When asked if it would sell its LGM or related data to governments and militaries, a Niantic spokesperson said that the LGM is an early stage project. The representative stressed that it is months or even years away from becoming a product. They assured that any significant questions that arise will be addressed responsibly and thoughtfully by the company.

Niantic's AI model: A new approach to spatial intelligence

Niantic's LGM is also a part of the company's larger vision for spatial computing. The firm believes that as we move from phones to wearable technology connected to the real world, spatial intelligence will be the world's future operating system. This innovative approach could have far-reaching implications in robotics, content creation, autonomous systems, and more.