Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is stepping up its game with Meta AI, a chatbot that can generate images from prompts, answer random questions, and even offer advice on various topics.

Users can engage with Meta AI in personal or group chats by typing "@Meta AI" followed by their query.

Currently, this feature is available in select countries and supports languages like English, French, Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meta AI can be directly used in personal or group chats on WhatsApp

How to level up your WhatsApp experience with Meta AI

By Mudit Dube 04:05 pm Nov 15, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a part of our daily lives, with a range of bots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot making our lives easier. Seeing this, several apps have integrated these AI models to improve user experiences. WhatsApp is one such platform that has integrated Meta AI into its system. Powered by Meta's Llama 3.2 language model, the Meta AI can generate human-like responses and enhance your WhatsApp experience through new images, GIFs, and more.

User guide

Accessing Meta AI on WhatsApp

To use Meta AI on WhatsApp, users have to open the app and either tap on the "Meta" icon in the bottom right or directly ask their question in the search bar. This chatbot can create images from simple prompts or respond to random queries. It can even give advice on different topics such as creating an itinerary for a trip, compiling a list of horror films, or planning a journal.

Chat integration

Meta AI's functionality in personal and group chats

Meta AI can be directly used in personal or group chats on WhatsApp. For this, all you need to do is type "@Meta AI" in the chat and then enter the prompt for generating an image or seeking advice. As WhatsApp says, Meta AI can only read and reply to messages where "@Meta AI" is mentioned, keeping personal messages end-to-end encrypted.

Feature rollout

Meta AI's availability and language support

The Meta AI feature is only available in select countries at the moment, and not all users in those countries may have access to it. The AI assistant supports a handful of languages such as English, French, Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish.