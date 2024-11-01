Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft's 'Recall' feature for Copilot+ PCs, which uses AI to take and retrieve screenshots of user activity, has been delayed again due to security concerns.

The company is working to enhance security, making Recall an opt-in feature that can be fully uninstalled.

Despite misinformation suggesting otherwise, Microsoft confirmed that Recall is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs and not mandatory.

Microsoft's controversial 'Recall' feature for Copilot+ PCs delayed again

By Akash Pandey 10:22 am Nov 01, 202410:22 am

What's the story Microsoft has announced yet another delay in the rollout of its controversial Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs. The tech giant had originally planned to start testing Recall, a feature that operates in the background and continuously tracks what a user does on a Copilot+ PC, with Windows Insiders in October. However, since it needs further refinement, the preview has been pushed back to December.

Security assurance

Commitment to secure and trusted experience

Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Product Manager of Windows, told The Verge that Microsoft is "committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall." He added that the extra time taken is to refine the user experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders. The decision comes after initial security concerns led to a delay in Recall's debut with Copilot+ PCs in June.

Overhaul

Efforts to enhance Recall's security

The repeated delays are due to Microsoft's attempts to enhance Recall's security, make it an opt-in feature, and let Copilot+ PC owners fully uninstall it. The company has been working to ensure that its Recall database is fully encrypted and can only be accessed via Windows Hello authentication. This is part of their strategy to tackle the initial security concerns raised about the feature.

Feature details

Functionality and user control

Recall uses local AI models built into Windows 11 on Copilot+ PCs to take screenshots of nearly everything a user does on their computer. It then lets users search and retrieve these snapshots via an explorable timeline. Microsoft has clarified that Recall won't be mandatory on Copilot+ PCs, but an opt-in feature that can be fully removed if the user wants.

Misinformation correction

Microsoft addresses misinformation

Just recently, Microsoft debunked misinformation spreading through YouTube videos that claimed Recall was being installed on any PC with Windows 11, version 24H2. The company clarified that this is not the case and reiterated that Recall is an opt-in feature for Copilot+ PCs. This clarification is likely to dispel any confusion or concerns among users about the new feature's implementation and control.

Uncertain future

Recall's future amid privacy concerns

Despite Microsoft's attempts to quell privacy concerns, one can't help but wonder if Recall will ever see the light of day. The feature was first announced in May as an exclusive for Copilot+ PCs but soon drew flak from Windows users and security experts who called it a "privacy nightmare." Following this, Microsoft returned the entire codebase of Recall to its developers for a major overhaul.