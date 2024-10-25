Summarize Simplifying... In short A portrait of AI pioneer Alan Turing, created by the AI robot artist Ai-Da, is set to be auctioned at Sotheby's with an estimated price between $120,000 and $180,000.

The artwork, which was showcased at a UN global summit on AI, reflects the evolving relationship between society and technology.

The artwork, which was showcased at a UN global summit on AI, reflects the evolving relationship between society and technology. In a modern twist, Sotheby's will accept cryptocurrency for the transaction, and the proceeds will be reinvested into the Ai-Da project.

The auction will take place on October 31

This AI robot's artwork could sell for $180,000 at auction

By Akash Pandey 04:44 pm Oct 25, 202404:44 pm

What's the story In a historic first, renowned auction house Sotheby's will sell its first artwork created by an artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robot. The piece, titled "A.I. God. Portrait of Alan Turing (2024)," has been created by Ai-Da Robot, an artist robot conceived by British gallerist Aidan Meller. The event marks a major milestone in the intersection of art and technology.

Artistic reflection

Ai-Da's art reflects societal changes

Meller, speaking to CNN's Anna Stewart, stressed that Ai-Da's art is a reflection of society's relationship with technology. He said, "All the greatest artists, if you look in the past, are those that really resonate with the changes and shifts in society and explore that through their artwork." This view highlights the role of art as a mirror to societal evolution.

Turing tribute

Portrait of Alan Turing: A tribute to an AI pioneer

The artwork to be auctioned at Sotheby's is a portrait of Alan Turing, an English mathematician and World War II cryptanalyst. Turing is widely recognized as a trailblazer in the fields of AI and computer science. The portrait was exhibited earlier this year in Geneva at a United Nations global summit on AI, further emphasizing its significance in the tech world.

Auction details

Sotheby's estimates and acceptance of cryptocurrency

Sotheby's has estimated the painting will go for anywhere between $120,000 and $180,000 at the auction on October 31. In a nod to modern technology trends, the auction house will also accept cryptocurrency for the transaction. Meller has revealed plans to reinvest his share of the proceeds back into further development of the Ai-Da project.

Artist evolution

Ai-Da: A unique artist challenging traditional art perceptions

Meller has likened his creation, Ai-Da, to Marcel Duchamp's revolutionary impact on art. He said just like Duchamp changed how we perceive art, Ai-Da is changing our view of the artist and humanity. The robot creates art using cameras in her eyes and robotic arms. This innovative approach challenges traditional notions of what it means to be an artist and reflects the evolving definition of human identity in a technologically advanced society.