The "Chat Memory" feature is still in the works

Meta AI on WhatsApp will soon start remembering your preferences

What's the story WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Chat Memory" for Meta AI. The development was spotted in the latest update of the app's beta version on Android, 2.24.22.9, which is available through the Google Play Beta Program. The "Chat Memory" feature is still under development and will be part of a future update of the application.

What is the purpose of this feature?

The "Chat Memory" feature aims to make your interaction with Meta AI more engaging, by remembering certain details from your previous conversations. This could include anything from your personal preferences like dietary restrictions or favorite books to broader lifestyle choices. The idea is to offer users more personalized and relevant responses based on their unique needs and preferences.

How will it enhance user experience?

The "Chat Memory" feature is likely to take the personalization of interactions with Meta AI to a whole new level. For example, if you ask for food recommendations, Meta AI could recommend dishes based on your previously mentioned preferences or dietary restrictions. This level of customization is expected to make the interaction more natural and engaging between users and Meta AI, like a personal assistant.

User control over chat memory

WhatsApp has stressed that users will have complete control over what Meta AI remembers. They can update or delete certain information at any time, ensuring their privacy and control over personal data.