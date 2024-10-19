Summarize Simplifying... In short iPhone 16 Pro users are experiencing random freezes and restarts, even after recent iOS updates.

iPhone 16 Pro users are reporting random freezing and restarts

By Akash Pandey 05:15 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story Several iPhone 16 Pro users have reported a bug that freezes their devices and restarts them unexpectedly. The issue has been reported on various online platforms, including Reddit, MacRumors forums, and Apple Support Communities. Ever since the iPhone 16 models launched in September, complaints about the issue have been surfacing and persisting until now.

Software updates fail to resolve iPhone 16 Pro bug

Despite recent iOS updates, the bug triggering random restarts on the iPhone 16 Pro models remains unresolved. Users have reported that the issue persists even after installing the latest software versions, iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1. The problem seems to occur without any specific pattern, with the display either becoming unresponsive or responding slowly to touch input before a quick restart ensues.

Models also restart unexpectedly in StandBy mode

Along with freezing and restarting during use, some iPhone 16 Pro models have also been reported to restart unexpectedly while in StandBy mode. This makes the bug even more unpredictable. Despite Apple's efforts to replace affected devices soon after their launch, the issue has returned in some of these replacement units too.

Users claiming up to 20 crashes daily

The bug triggering random restarts appears to primarily impact the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. For the majority of users, the problem happens intermittently but some have claimed to see as many as 10 to 20 crashes daily. This frequent occurrence of crashes only adds to the annoyance of this ongoing issue.

Fresh install without iCloud backup may fix the issue

Some users have also found that doing a fresh install without restoring from an iCloud Backup appears to fix the issue. This indicates that the bug triggering random restarts on iPhone 16 Pro models could be tied to iCloud. However, this possible fix has not been officially confirmed by Apple and may not work for all affected users.