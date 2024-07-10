In brief Simplifying... In brief Say goodbye to third-party apps, iPhone users! The upcoming iOS 18 update will introduce a built-in call recording feature, complete with a timer and a transcript-saving option.

iOS 18 will simplify phone call recording

By Akash Pandey 11:08 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Apple's upcoming iOS 18 is set to introduce a significant call-related feature: the ability to record calls directly from the Phone app and generate transcripts. Previously, iPhone users had to rely on third-party apps for call recording, adding complexity to the process. With the release of iOS 18, Apple is integrating call recording directly into the system, eliminating the need for external applications and ensuring privacy over data handling.

User experience

How to use call recording feature?

The iPhone users will now see a new button to start recording during a call. Once that button is hit, the other party will be immediately notified that they are being recorded, ensuring transparency in communication. The call screen on iOS 18 will display a timer showing the duration of the recording. Users can also save a transcript of the call for later reference. Call transcripts are saved in Apple Notes.

Information

AI-powered summaries of transcripts

The call transcripts will also include an Apple Intelligence component on supported iPhones. While older iPhone models can access basic transcription, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users will be able to enjoy AI-powered summary of the transcript.

Release details

Call recording and transcripts: Availability

The call recording feature, not yet included in iOS 18 developer beta 3, is expected to be available with the debut of iOS 18 stable update later this year. Additionally, the call transcript feature, part of iOS 18, will be available in select languages and territories. These include English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese in specified regions.