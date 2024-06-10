Next Article

This year's event will be mainly centered around AI

Apple's WWDC 2024 today: How to watch and expected announcements

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Jun 10, 202410:19 am

What's the story Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is scheduled to commence today, with a keynote live stream starting at 10:30pm IST. It will be accessible via Apple's website and official YouTube channel. This year's event is anticipated to be hardware-free, as the emphasis shifts toward artificial intelligence (AI) and software development. The company intends to unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and updates to HomePod. Here we've compiled the speculations surrounding the software features.

AI focus

Spotlight on 'Apple Intelligence'

The WWDC 2024 event is predicted to emphasize AI, with speculations of showcasing AI integration into iOS 18 and other Apple operating systems. The AI features, likely to be branded as "Apple Intelligence," will necessitate user opt-in for access. Certain tools may require newer devices like an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or an M1 or newer chip on iPads and Macs.

Collaboration details

Partnership with OpenAI for iOS 18

Apple has reportedly joined forces with OpenAI to introduce generative AI features to iOS 18, making the ChatGPT service available to Apple users. This collaboration is expected to be temporary while Apple develops its own large language AI model, codenamed Ajax. The new model is anticipated to be incorporated into various features in iOS 18, including AI-generated emoji and photos, email and webpage summaries, auto-transcriptions of voice notes, and more.

Siri update

Siri 2.0: A major upgrade in iOS 18

Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, is expected to undergo a significant upgrade in iOS 18. The new version, Siri 2.0 with AI, will reportedly have the ability to tap into other apps for more commands and use generative AI to become more conversational and capable. Furthermore, the revamped assistant will be able to respond to a wider range of queries with direct answers.

System upgrades

What to expect from iPadOS 18 and macOS 15?

In addition to iOS 18, updates are also expected for iPadOS 18 and macOS 15. Similar to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 is predicted to incorporate new AI features. The macOS 15 update, on the other hand, is anticipated to bring visual changes to Settings, Calculator, Notes, and Safari. Notably, the calculator app is expected to be redesigned to resemble more closely its iOS counterpart.

Software enhancements

Updates for watchOS 11 and tvOS 18

While no new hardware announcements are anticipated at WWDC 2024, updates are expected for watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 as well. The watchOS 11 update is predicted to feature a revamped workout UI and enhanced data tracking capabilities, including sleep tracking. As for tvOS 18, a light update is expected, although specific details have not been disclosed.

Information

VisionOS 2 to incorporate VR versions of several apps

VisionOS 2 might debut dedicated Vision Pro versions of various Apple apps that weren't included in the initial release, like Home, Apple News, Reminders, Voice Memos, and Calendars. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will also incorporate additional "missing features," although specifics haven't been disclosed.