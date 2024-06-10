Next Article

Redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Akash Pandey 09:18 am Jun 10, 202409:18 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿, a popular battle royale game in India, provides daily redeem codes for players to earn various rewards. Developed by 111 Dot Studios, the game updates a new list of active codes on its official rewards page every day. These codes can be used to win in-game items such as pets, skins, weapons, characters, diamonds, and gold.

Code details

Check out today's redeem codes

The redeem codes offered by Garena Free Fire MAX are alphanumeric combinations. Today's list of codes includes: D9F3G7H2J1K4EEL0, B5N9EM0X3Z2C15V4, P7Q6A5S4D2F1EEG9, 2H5J8K59LE1M4N0B H2W5R9JY4V6B8N7M, F1X7P3ZQ9R6V4B8C, K9X3V5B8AN4M7G2F, Z3QA9R1V8B6C5X2Y 7J2H6N5M4P8V9AZC, G4V6AB8N3M5Z9Q7X, 1R6V4B8C7X3Y9AZ2, 3H9JA2N5M7P4V6B8 V8B6N3M7Z9Q1RA2X, 5C9AX3V6B8N7M4P2, 6R8B4C1X3Y7Z5AQ9, R3T6Y8U2EI1O54P0 M5N7B3V1EEX4Z9C2, Q8A2S4D6F0G551H3, U9I1O4P75QL3K2J5, 7F5DZ3KXV9HJ2N4P QZ6G8V7YB2M3D9KT, E5N1C8X4YUZ6P3VQ, 2N5MA8P7V4B6C9X3, 9Z7Q3R1V6B8CA4X5 3V9ZA6Q1R7B4C8X5, 5N8P2V1B7C6AX9Z3, 4BA6C8X2Y5Z7Q9R3, 9J5M7P2V3B8AC6X4

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players must visit the official rewards website and log into their registered accounts. After pasting each code into the dialogue box, they need to click on submit and confirm. The free rewards will then be sent to the player's in-game mailbox for use at their convenience. Each code has a validity period of 12-18 hours and can only be claimed by the first 500 registered users as per the game's guidelines.