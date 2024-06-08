Next Article

Apple's AI system will focus on 'broad appeal' and privacy

On-device or cloud? 'Apple Intelligence' might auto-select AI processing method

By Akash Pandey 11:29 am Jun 08, 202411:29 am

What's the story Apple is preparing to unveil a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, named 'Apple Intelligence,' at the forthcoming WWDC 2024 event. According to Bloomberg, this system will initially introduce "beta" AI features across Apple's platforms and apps, including a ChatGPT-like chatbot fueled by OpenAI. The most notable among them would be an algorithm to determine if a task can be processed on-device or needs cloud server processing.

Major overhaul of Siri and new features

Apple is reportedly shifting its focus from the trendy image or video-generation AI features toward AI-powered summarizations and reply suggestions in 'Apple Intelligence.' The company's new AI system will also include a significant revamp of Siri, aiming to give the virtual assistant more control over apps and target applications with "broad appeal." As per the report, Apple will use its "own technology and tools from OpenAI" to power the new features.

Apple's approach to data security with AI

In light of potential security concerns, Apple has assured that it will not build profiles based on user data. Bloomberg reports that the company plans to generate reports demonstrating that user information is neither being sold nor read. This move follows Microsoft's recent announcement of Copilot+ PCs with AI, which faced significant backlash due to security issues originating from the 'Recall' feature.

Device requirements and user choice

According to the report, the new AI features will require devices fueled by an M1 chip or later for iPad or Mac. For mobile, the requirements could be limited to either an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the iPhone 16 handsets launching later this year. Importantly, Apple will not force users to use these new AI features; they will be opt-in capabilities.