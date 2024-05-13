Next Article

iOS 18 to bake AI into Apple Notes, Voice Memos

By Akash Pandey 05:49 pm May 13, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Apple's forthcoming operating system, iOS 18, is speculated to be an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused release. Apple Insider suggests that the new OS will incorporate AI into Apple Notes and Voice Memos apps. This integration will allow users to automatically transcribe and summarize their audio recordings, potentially matching Google's Recorder app capabilities on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Feature details

Real-time transcription and summary

According to AppleInsider, the AI-powered addition in iOS 18 could allow users to view a real-time transcript of their audio recordings. The feature is also expected to generate a summary highlighting key points from the recording, similar to Google's Recorder app. This could be particularly beneficial for college students, eliminating the need for third-party solutions for lecture recording and note-taking. Although the transcription may contain errors, the original audio will remain accessible for reference.

Cross-Platform availability

AI upgrades likely to extend to iPadOS and macOS

The anticipated AI enhancements in Apple Notes and Voice Memos are expected to be available on iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 as well. Considering these features may utilize the on-device Neural Engine, Apple may potentially limit their availability to newer iPhones, iPads, and Macs. More definitive information about these upgrades is expected in four weeks when Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) commences.