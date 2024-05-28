Next Article

Opera finally incorporates Google's Gemini AI into its browser

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:40 pm May 28, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Opera, the web browser renowned for its built-in AI assistant Aria, is now integrating Google's Gemini AI models into its platform. This development is part of a strategic partnership between Opera and Google, aimed at enhancing Aria's capabilities. The integration will allow Opera's Composer AI engine to process user intent based on their queries, and decide which model to use for each specific task.

Google's Gemini AI: A powerful addition to Opera

Google has previously touted Gemini as "the most capable model [it has] ever built," a large language model (LLM) officially announced last year. Since its introduction, Google has incorporated Gemini-powered facilities across its product range, and even integrated the Gemini AI chatbot directly into Android. With the integration of Gemini, Opera's browser will now surely undergo an upgrade.

Opera to offer new experimental features

This partnership also enables Opera to introduce new experimental facilities as part of its AI Feature Drop program. Users with access to the Opera One Developer variant of the browser, can try out a new image generation option, powered by Google's Imagen 2 model for free. For instance, users can ask Aria to "make an image of a dog on vacation at a beach having a drink."

Aria's enhanced conversational capabilities

In addition to image generation, users can also experience Aria reading out answers in a conversational tone using Google's text-to-audio model. These new features are currently available for early adopters and testing. Depending on the feedback and testing results, these features could potentially be rolled out to all users, although they may undergo some modifications.