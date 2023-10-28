Google Bard introduces real-time responses: How it works

By Akash Pandey 06:03 pm Oct 28, 202306:03 pm

Using Google Bard, you can now get answers in real time

Google Bard now offers real-time responses to user queries, per 9to5Google. In the past, the AI chatbot would only deliver a full response once its answer was complete, but now users can witness their answers being crafted on the spot. This enhancement aims to create a quicker and more engaging experience. Users still have the choice to toggle between real-time and full responses. They can select "Respond in real time" or "Respond when complete" from Settings in the upper-right corner.

Users can also cut off unwanted replies mid-way

Along with real-time replies, Google has implemented a "Skip response" button that appears above the prompt box when Bard starts formulating an answer. This function enables users to interrupt the bot mid-sentence if they are unsatisfied with the response in progress. They can then pose another question or recreate the response without waiting for the entire answer. Moreover, by clicking the "view other drafts" button, users can explore alternative responses when needed.

AI chatbot lets you customize responses

Also, Google Bard allows users to adjust generated replies, tailoring them to be more informal or formal based on their preferences. Moreover, users can verify answers against information found in "Search" by clicking on the Google logo in the bottom menu bar. Notably, Microsoft's AI chatbot, Bing Chat, also provides real-time responses. The latest real-time response feature for Bard is, however, yet to be listed in Google's Bard Updates changelog.