Pixel 8 Pro's exclusive "Pro Controls" accessible on older models

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Pixel 8 Pro's exclusive "Pro Controls" accessible on older models

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm Oct 09, 202301:15 pm

The Pixel 8 Pro features an array of camera features (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel 8 Pro introduced an exclusive "Pro Controls" feature, providing advanced camera settings for users to fine-tune their photos. Interestingly, a new report indicates that this feature can also be accessed on older Pixel models with Tensor chipsets, ranging from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 6. The "Pro Controls" enable users to manually adjust white balance, exposure, shadow brightness, focus, shutter speed, and ISO settings.

2/4

How to unlock "Pro Controls" on older Pixel devices?

Trusted leaker @Za_Raczke has shown how to access the Pixel 8 Pro's exclusive "Pro Controls" on older models. By using the Google Camera APK version for the Pixel 8, modifying it, and force enabling the feature, users can unlock the advanced camera settings on their Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices. With Pro Controls, one can override automatic lens switching implemented by Google on Pixels and gain full control over their device's camera.

3/4

The feature enhances the camera experience

The leaker explains that the addition of Pro Controls not only offers more control over the phone's camera but also provides a "shoot and forget" experience. Users can override certain limitations, such as the telephoto lens not activating in low-light conditions. Google's decision to limit this feature to the Pixel 8 Pro is "simply an artificial software lock" designed to encourage users to purchase the more expensive model, according to @Za_Raczke.

4/4

Pixel 8 Pro: Take a look at camera specifications

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (OIS) main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a 48MP (OIS) telephoto camera with a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x. It also features a 10.5MP front camera for selfies. The device includes various camera features like Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Motion auto-focus, Dual exposure controls, and Live HDR+.