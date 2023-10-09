iQOO 12 to rival Pixel 8 Pro with upgraded cameras

The iQOO 12 series is expected to be introduced later this year. Representative image

Vivo's offshoot, iQOO, is set to launch its iQOO 12 flagship smartphone series later this year. Per the latest leak, it appears the new series will offer impressive camera specs. The vanilla iQOO 12 is rumored to debut a periscope-style telephoto camera, which is typically found in pricier models due to their cost. If true, this would make the iQOO 12 the first standard edition smartphone to include such a camera.

Periscope telephoto lens and 144Hz display

The iQOO 12 is expected to feature a flat screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a unique frameless design for its rear camera module. Per Digital Chat Station, it will likely boast a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3X zoom. While the main 50MP sensor's technical designation suggests a size of 1/1.28-inch, the practical imaging area on the sensor will be slightly smaller at about 1/1.3-inch.

Performance enhancements and surprises in IQOO 12 series

Vivo's Vice President, Jia Jingdong, said iQOO 12 will be a "performance champion." Word on the street is that the iQOO 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will offer up to 16GB RAM and storage ranging from 512GB to 1TB. The company is reportedly shifting from the 2K screen seen in the iQOO 11 to a 1.5K resolution display in the iQOO 12, aiming for a balance between display clarity and power efficiency.

Fast charging capabilities

As for fast charging capabilities, there's a debate between 100W and 200W options. However, since the iQOO 11S already supports 200W fast charging, it's likely that the iQOO 12 will match or surpass this charging speed. Further details will be announced at the launch event.