Infinix launches iQOO Z7 Pro rival in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey September 02, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced its latest smartphone, dubbed the Infinix ZERO 30 5G, in India. Starting at Rs. 23,999, the handset bears some segment-leading specifications and goes against the iQOO Z7 Pro, which was launched two days ago. The device is available for pre-orders on Flipkart, with attractive offers for early buyers. It comes in two color options as well as two storage variants.

Impressive display, performance specifications for price

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 360Hz response rate. It comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an IP53 rating. The phone boots Android 13-based X.O.S. 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. Powered by Dimensity 8020 SOC, it gets LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It has DTS-powered dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a punch-hole cutout.

Handset gets optically stabilized main camera

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G features a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP (OIS) Samsung HM6 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an "Aura Light" LED flash. On the front, the device features a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with dual LED flash. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps via both front and rear cameras.

Take a look at pricing, offers, color variants

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G is available in Rome Green and Golden Hour colors. Its 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 12GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. Pre-orders are open on Flipkart, and customers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount with Axis Bank cards and EMI, as well as six months of no-cost EMI on almost all bank cards.

