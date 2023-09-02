HONOR 90 launching soon in India: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey September 02, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

The HONOR 90 has 4,483mm2 of VC cooling area

HONOR is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the HONOR 90, in India. The device has received BIS certification and will be the first-ever offering from the brand in years. Its official microsite is now live on Amazon, revealing that the handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site. The Indian version of the HONOR 90 is expected to be similar to its global counterpart. It might compete against rivals in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price range.

Handset has cutting-edge display, performance-leading specs

The HONOR 90 packs a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1200x2664 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3% screen-to-body ratio, 435ppi pixel density, and 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, the device offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, and features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and 2D face unlock for security.

Camera and battery capabilities are quite decent

The HONOR 90 packs a powerful camera setup, including a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone shoots 4K videos at 30fps via the front and back cameras. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, it ensures users can quickly power up their smartphones in order to multitask and capture stunning images on the go.

Competitive pricing and color options await

The HONOR 90 could be a game-changer in the Indian market if priced competitively. According to a tip-off, the phone is said to debut at around Rs. 35,000. It will come in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Peacock Blue color options. With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the HONOR 90 is set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market. It will compete against the likes of Realme 11 Pro+, OnePlus Nord 3, and iQOO Neo7 Pro.

