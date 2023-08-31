iQOO launches Z7 Pro in India at Rs. 24,000

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

iQOO has introduced its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Z7 Pro, in India. The handset will compete against well-known rivals like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Google Pixel 6a. This mid-range 5G phone comes with a large display, a substantial battery, and a high-performance MediaTek SoC. Adding to its appeal, the iQOO Z7 Pro features an eye-catching design with a distinctive Blue Lagoon color option.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z7 Pro comes in two versions. The one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. You can get discounts and bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000. The phone will go on sale from September 5 at 12:00pm. You can buy it through Amazon and the official iQOO website.

The handset has 1,300-nits peak brightness

The iQOO Z7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and 1,300-nits peak brightness. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP (OIS) main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera is a 16MP sensor. The handset runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery

The iQOO Z7 Pro supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. It is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery that can be rapidly charged at 66W. Unlike some other brands, iQOO still includes a charger in the retail package. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and a single, bottom speaker.

