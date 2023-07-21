Technology

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra unsurprisingly fails JerryRigEverything's durability test

Written by Akash Pandey July 21, 2023 | 02:00 pm 3 min read

Motorola introduced its flagship foldable, the RAZR 40 Ultra, in India and international market last month. The phone has now been subjected to a durability test by Zack Nelson, who runs the renowned YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Nelson subjected the device to a series of tests, including screen scratching, burning, and bending. And unsurprisingly, it did not fare well, highlighting the fragility of foldable devies.

How did the device perform in the scratch test

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the cover display. Hence, the cover screen only started showing scratches at level 6, with deeper grooves at level 7. The camera lenses showed no noticeable marks. The aluminum frame took some damage when the cutter was dragged throught the sides. However, the power-button-emebeded fingeprint sensor still remained functional.

The inner display is really fragile

Nelson used the Infinite Black trim of the handset, which uses a textured Gorilla Glass Victus for the back panel. Hence, there were no major scratches on the back. The flexible display on the inside showed scratches at level 2 and deeper grooves at level 3, despite having a plastic screen protector. The inner screen appears to be very delicate and susceptible to damage.

Burn test led to serious consequences

The RAZR 40 Ultra was also subjected to a mix of fine concrete and sand. Dust can get inside the folding phone and hinder the hinge mechanism. However, 40 Ultra's IP52-rating kept it protected against dust. In the flame test, the exterior panel got a non-recovering white burn after 20 seconds. The inner panel showed signs of pixel discoloration just after six seconds.

The device failed the bend test as well

The RAZR 40 Ultra failed the bend test when Nelson tried bending the phone from the rear side to check the structural integrity of the hinge. The flexible screen remained functional, but the outer display cracked. It is important to note that these are extreme tests. If you take good care of the flexible display, foldable phones can be used without much worry.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra: Costs Rs. 89,999 in India

The RAZR 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED flexible screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 144Hz, 3.6-inch pOLED display on the outside. The device packs a 12MP (OIS) main and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. It features a 32MP camera on the inside. It uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, boots Android 13, and houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.