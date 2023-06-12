Technology

Samsung's Tab S9 Ultra appears on Geekbench, key specifications revealed

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 12, 2023 | 06:52 pm 2 min read

The tablet will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Representative image

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S9 series in the last week of July. The line-up is likely to comprise three models: Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra. The top-tier Ultra model was recently revealed in leaked renders and has now appeared on the chipset-benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing has confirmed certain key specifications of the upcoming tablet.

What is Geekbench and how much did the tablet perform?

Geekbench is a popular platform that measures the CPU and GPU performance of processors in tablets, smartphones, computers, and laptops. It runs a series of tests per core to produce a unified output. The faster a processor completes the tasks, the higher it scores. As per the listing, Tab S9 Ultra got a single-core score of 2,086 and a multi-core score of 5,686.

The tablet will feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display

The Tab S9 Ultra will be the largest model in the upcoming Tab S9 series. It is said to feature a notched display and may offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. At the rear, it'll have a vertical magnetic strip below the camera cutouts for charging the bundled S Pen. The tablet will likely sport a 120Hz, 14.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

The device will get dual front-facing cameras

The Tab S9 Ultra will be equipped with a dual rear camera module along with an LED flash. Up front, it will get two snappers. However, the specifications are unclear as of now.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

The Tab S9 Ultra will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB or 1TB of onboard storage. The tablet will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. It may house an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The device will include a Type-C port for wired charging.

How much will it cost?

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to be announced next month alongside the company's new-generation folding smartphones. In India, the flagship Ultra tablet may carry a starting price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh.