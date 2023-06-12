Technology

Best QLED smart TVs under Rs. 50,000: Check list

Best QLED smart TVs under Rs. 50,000: Check list

Written by Akash Pandey June 12, 2023 | 06:45 pm 3 min read

Motorola EnvisionX has a 65-inch display (Photo credit: Motorola)

QLED smart TVs offer vivid picture quality and wide viewing angles, which ultimately make them the preferred choice of buyers, seeking a rich cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes. If you want to level up your entertainment quotient, here are some recommended QLED models under Rs. 50,000, from brands like Nokia, Motorola, and TCL. Have a look.

Nokia 50-inch Smart TV (50UHDAQNDT5Q): Available at Rs. 35,999

Nokia Smart TV (50UHDAQNDT5Q) bears a 50-inch 4K QLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Quantum Dot technology, MEMC, and 101% NTSC color gamut. It has an in-built JBL-powered soundbar, featuring twin speakers with Dolby Atmos and 60W audio output. The television packs a Realtek quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Graphics are handled by Gamma Engine 2.2.

TCL (43T6G): Retails for Rs. 38,990

TCL 43T6G sports a 43-inch 4K QLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It has a 30W bottom-firing speaker setup, supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. The device houses a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. The AIPQ Engine 3.0 enhances the on-screen experience. It runs Google TV and supports AMD FreeSync technology.

TOSHIBA (55M550LP): Offered at Rs. 43,999

The TOSHIBA 55M550LP gets a 55-inch 4K QLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits brightness, MEMC, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Full-Array Local Dimming. It has 2.1 channel audio with 49W output, Dolby Atmos, and DTS HD. The TV houses a quad-core MediaTek processor, REGZA Engine 4K Pro picture processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. It boots Google TV and works with Apple AirPlay.

Motorola EnvisionX: Priced at Rs. 49,999

The Motorola EnvisionX boasts a massive 65-inch 4K QLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 350-nits brightness, Dolby Vision, QuantumGlow technology, backlit dimming, and a wide color gamut. It runs Google TV and comes with a built-in Chromecast. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and comes with 2GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 20W speaker setup, featuring Dolby Atmos.

Hisense (55U7H): Retailing for Rs. 49,999

The Hisense (55U7H) offers a 55-inch 4K QLED panel, with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 6nm response time, 240Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, wide color gamut, and Full-Array Local Dimming. Its 20W speaker setup offers Dolby Atmos DTS X audio tuning. The television gets 3GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It boots Fire TV OS, and supports Apple AirPlay and HomeKit integration.