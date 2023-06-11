Technology

How will OnePlus Nord 3 fare against POCO F5

Written by Akash Pandey June 11, 2023 | 02:53 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 3 will pack standard dual stereo speakers (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus may announce the launch date for Nord 3 in the Indian market soon. The device has been spotted on the brand's Indian website, BIS, and Geekbench. It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000, which will make it a solid rival of the POCO F5—the flagship killer. Here, we compare Nord 3 with F5 to find out the differences.

The device will have a 10-bit AMOLED screen

OnePlus Nord 3 will get a top-centered punch-hole, ​an Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, as opposed to POCO F5's side-facing reader. The device will sport a 120Hz 6.74-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen. The F5 offers a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 12-bit AMOLED panel. The Nord 3 will have higher peak brightness (1,450-nits v/s 1,000-nits) but lower PWM Dimming (1,440Hz v/s 1,920Hz) than F5.

A 64MP main camera with OIS will be onboard

The OnePlus Nord 3 will have a 64MP (OIS) main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro shooter, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will feature a 16MP front camera. The POCO F5 settles for a similar camera arrangement.

The phone will offer LPDDR5X—the fastest memory format

The OnePlus Nord 3 will house a Dimensity 9000 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM. Powering the POCO F5 is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5 RAM. The UFS 3.1 storage remains common across both. The Nord 3 will boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS, as opposed to MIUI 14 on F5. Also, it'll have a 5,000mAh battery, but with faster charging (100W v/s 67W).

Pricing will be announced at the time of launch

The OnePlus Nord 3 may launch starting at around Rs. 30,000 or at a slightly higher price. It may be offered in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations. In contrast, the POCO F5 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB/256GB model. However, the upper-end 12GB/256GB version sets you back by Rs. 33,999. The device is available via Flipkart with some bank offers.

Should you wait for the OnePlus Nord 3?

The OnePlus Nord 3 may launch in the coming days. The highly-anticipated smartphone may receive a good response in India, given the Nord line-up's popularity in the country. The wait of a week or two will be worthwhile. However, if want to make the decision right away, check out the POCO F5, iQOO Neo 7, Realme 11 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy F54, or Vivo V27.