Realme Pad 2 launching in India tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey July 18, 2023 | 06:32 pm 3 min read

Realme Pad 2 will pack quad speakers, which may come with Dolby Atmos tuning (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to unveil its second-generation tablet, dubbed Realme Pad 2, in India tomorrow (July 19). Ahead of the launch, the brand itself has revealed some of the device's highlights. The tablet looks promising, and it will be useful for a range of productivity-focused tasks and content consumption. Here's a round-up of specifications and expected pricing of the Realme Pad 2.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian tablet market is experiencing sluggish growth due to the lack of new offerings. Realme is aiming to revitalize the 4G tablet market with its upcoming Pad 2. It will be targeted at consumers who seek tablets as companion devices for work, entertainment, and education. If priced competitively, it may take on recently launched models from Nokia, HONOR, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

The tablet will include quad speakers

The Realme Pad 2 will be slightly bigger than its predecessor, while retaining the design philosophy. The tablet will have proportional sides and an 85.2% screen-to-body ratio. At the back, it will sport a dual-tone design, and a circular, raised camera bump on the top-left corner. It will have a top-mounted power button, quad speaker grills, and a bottom-facing Type-C port.

It will support up to 120Hz refresh rate

The Realme Pad 2 will boast an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with 40Hz/60Hz/120Hz adaptive refresh rates. The screen will be 10-bit, meaning it will support one billion colors. In addition, the tablet will offer blue light protection, DC Dimming, and 450-nits of peak brightness. The onboard O1 Ultra Vision Engine will enhance the viewing experience, by producing true-to-life colors.

The device may get a 20MP rear camera

As per the previous leaks, the Realme Pad 2 will feature a 20MP camera on the rear. Details on the front camera are scarce at the moment.

An 8,360mAh battery is expected

The Realme Pad 2 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which may come paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet will likely boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 baked on the top. Under the hood, it is expected to house an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It won't include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and availability

The Realme Pad 2 might be offered in more than one configuration. It will be slightly more expensive than its predecessor which was launched starting at Rs. 13,999. The tablet will come in light green and silver colors. The Realme C53 will also debut, alongside.