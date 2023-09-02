Meet Zomato AI, expert companion for personalized food orders

Written by Akash Pandey September 02, 2023 | 12:58 pm 2 min read

Zomato AI is currently limited to Zomato Gold members

Zomato, the popular food delivery and restaurant discovery app, has launched a new AI-powered chatbot called Zomato AI. This smart chatbot acts as a food expert, helping users decide what to order based on their cravings and providing real-time suggestions from restaurants that serve those dishes. Zomato's move comes ahead of its rival, Swiggy, which reportedly plans to launch its own AI-powered chatbot in September. This chatbot will assist users in selecting the tastiest food by providing preference-based personalized recommendations.

Multitasking chatbot deciphers cravings

Zomato AI uses machine learning and natural language processing to provide personalized recommendations to its users. Unlike other chatbots that can only handle one question at a time, Zomato AI can understand multiple messages and figure out what the user wants to eat. Vaibhav Bhutani, a member of Zomato's AI product team, said, "Our AI can answer tricky questions like, 'What should I eat when I'm feeling tired?' or 'Can you suggest something high in protein and low in carbs?'"

AI chatbots to revolutionize food delivery services in India

Notably, Zomato AI is currently being rolled out only to Zomato Gold members. The introduction of AI-powered chatbots like Zomato AI and Swiggy's upcoming chatbot is just the beginning of the future of food delivery. With the help of machine learning and natural language processing, these chatbots can provide personalized recommendations to users, making their food ordering experience more convenient and enjoyable. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see more innovative solutions in the food delivery industry.

