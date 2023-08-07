Technology

WhatsApp introduces voice chat feature for Android beta users

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 07, 2023 | 04:28 pm 1 min read

The voice chat automatically ends after 60 minutes if no one joins

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android introduces a feature called voice chats, an additional means for group members to communicate. A voice waveform icon may appear in the group chat's header, from where users can initiate oral conversations. Any group member can start, join and start speaking in a group chat. The voice chat will automatically end after 60 minutes if no one joins.

Voice chats are end-to-end encrypted

Group members will receive a silent push notification when a new voice chat is created. This could be the feature's main highlight as it allows users to initiate calls without necessarily causing the phone to ring. The group icon will display a dedicated thumbnail representing the voice chat is active. Voice chats are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the group participants can listen in.

The feature is not accessible on the stable channel yet

The voice chat feature should be accessible to groups having 32 participants, per WABetaInfo. The feature is currently rolling out to beta testers, as part of the Android beta update carrying version ID 2.23.16.19 and will be available to more beta users in the coming days. We will have to wait until the facility is made available on the stable channel.