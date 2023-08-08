Technology

Google Search now offers an AI-powered grammar check feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 12:05 am 1 min read

The feature is currently available in English (Photo credit: Google)

Google Search now offers a grammar check feature that can suggest corrections for grammatical errors and spelling mistakes. The feature works on "AI systems," per Google. To access it, simply include "grammar check" in your search. You may also get results if "Search understands that you want a grammar check." It can be a valuable tool for users to improve their writing accuracy.

The facility joins a bigger list of Google search tools

The grammar check feature is part of a broader set of tools that have been integrated into Google Search, such as dice rolling and built-in timers. These features transform Google from a mere search engine into more of a versatile chatbox that serves to draw in more searches and hike user engagement, which, in the end, benefits Google's business.

The feature may not be completely accurate

According to Google's support page, the grammar check feature is available only in English. It is accessible from mobile and the web. However, the feature is not completely flawless and does have certain limitations. Google cautions the tool "might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences." Overall, the grammar check is seen as a welcome addition to Google Search's toolkit.