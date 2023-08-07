Technology

Airtel Xstream AirFiber launched as India's first 5G FWA service

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 06:26 pm 2 min read

Airtel Xstream AirFiber offers quick and easy self-installation (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has introduced Xstream AirFiber—a fixed wireless access service, for 5G users in India. This first-of-its-kind 5G Wi-Fi solution brings internet access to fiber dark areas, says the operator. Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business at Airtel, believes that while fiber-to-the-home provides the best Wi-Fi experience, AirFiber addresses the issue of delivering high-speed internet to all citizens. Here are complete details on the product.

The Wi-Fi solution bridges the gap in India's broadband market

India's home broadband market has grown rapidly, but some areas still lack high-speed internet access due to the challenges of laying fiber across the country. Airtel Xstream AirFiber aims to bridge this gap. The plug-and-play device features Wi-Fi 6 technology, offering extensive indoor coverage and connecting up to 64 devices at once. The product could positively impact India's telecommunications industry by offering high-speed internet.

It is available in select regions at the moment

Airtel Xstream AirFiber starts at Rs. 799, with speeds of up to 100Mbps. Customers can sign up for Xstream AirFiber at select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai. It requires a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 for a six-month commitment. Currently available only for Airtel 5G users in two metro regions, a nationwide rollout is planned soon.

What are the perks of Airtel Xstream AirFiber?

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is easy to set up. You need to buy a device, download the Xstream AirFiber app, and connect the two. With the built-in Wi-Fi 6 technology, you can enjoy 50% higher speed than Wi-Fi 5 routers. Xstream AirFiber offers a wider range and better coverage, less battery consumption of connected devices, improved security for Wi-Fi passwords, and faster downloads and uploads.