Technology

Scientists suggest the best exercises to bring down blood pressure

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 07, 2023 | 06:02 pm 1 min read

Studies report performing isometric exercises three times a week for three weeks yield beneficial results

Recent research shows that isometric exercises like planks and wall sits, are highly effective in reducing blood pressure. These sets of exercises involve contracting specific muscles and holding them in a static position. Scientists found performing four two-minute groups of isometric exercises, with a rest of one-to-four-minute between each, led to reduced blood pressure comparable to that of taking standard medication.

Athletes may especially benefit from these exercises

A part of why isometric exercises could be effective for enhancing cardiovascular health is because of the way they work. These exercises compress blood vessels, and then upon release, increase blood flow to previously compressed areas. They also improve joint health and address muscle imbalances that target one side of the body. Athletes may benefit from these exercises as they build strength.

Isometric exercises are time-efficient

Additionally, isometric exercises boost vascular system function and autonomic nervous system performance. Examples of isometric exercises include wall squats and planks, which can be performed practically anywhere. They are easily tolerated and time-efficient. Studies show performing these exercises three times a week for three weeks yields positive changes. However, before you start a new exercise regimen, it's recommended to consult with a doctor.