Technology

Watch Jupiter and half moon grace the sky tonight

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 07, 2023 | 05:15 pm 1 min read

Jupiter will appear beneath the half moon in the night sky (Photo credit: NASA)

Tonight (August 7), stargazers are in for a treat as Jupiter and the half moon will appear together in the sky. Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is currently the brightest body in the night sky and will appear right beneath the Moon. Positioned among the stars of Aries the ram, Jupiter will get brighter in the weeks to come.

You can spot Jovian moons using a telescope or binoculars

Jupiter's position changes over time due to Earth's motion around the Sun. In the coming weeks, the planet will rise earlier in the night sky. Currently, 40.2 light-minutes away, this distance will shrink to 33.1 light-minutes by mid-autumn. Using a small telescope or binoculars, you will also be able to observe four of Jupiter's large moons, namely Io, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto.

You can use Stellarium Web to track cosmic objects

As Jupiter's brightness is set to increase, it becomes an ideal target for observation. To see it at its highest and steadiest this week, the best time to view the planet is during the morning twilight, about 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise, per Space.com. You can use astronomy apps like Stellarium Web to get a better viewing experience.