Technology

Google rolls out August update for Pixels: Check what's new

Written by Akash Pandey August 08, 2023 | 11:49 am 2 min read

The update may take a few days to reach all supported devices (Photo credit: Google)

Google's August update for Pixel devices is here, but it's not Android 14 even though the betas are already live. Instead, it's still based on Android 13. We might see the finalized version of Android 14 later this month, like last year. If not, we'll have to wait until September. Nevertheless, there are some improvements the latest update brings to Pixels. Check them out.

What are the key fixes?

The August update addresses important issues like Live Wallpapers displaying incorrectly in different device orientations. It fixes the problem where the home screen launcher search input was not registering, and the lock screen was not responding. It addresses the occasional flickering or glitches while in Hub Mode. The update also rectifies Bluetooth keyboard connection issues for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The rollout is happening in a phased manner

The latest update is identified as TQ3A.230805.001 globally for all supported Pixel smartphones. However, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet get their own unique versions—TQ3C.230805.001.A3 and TQ3A.230805.001.B1, respectively. The firmware includes security patches, bug fixes, and improvements. The rollout is commencing in a phased manner depending on the device and carrier networks. Users should receive a notification once the OTA is available for their Pixel.