Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G at Rs. 19,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey July 07, 2023 | 02:22 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy M34 5G supports 4K video recording (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M34 5G, as its latest mid-range smartphone in India. The device gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen, an optically stabilized 50MP primary camera, the latest Android version, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 18,999 but buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off via eligible bank cards. It will be up for grabs starting July 16 via Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung's M-series is quite popular in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment, given the type of specifications it brings to the table. The brand's newly announced Galaxy M34 5G is a solid pick for buyers looking for a capable all-rounder. The device goes against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, and others in the segment.

The handset has a 120Hz refresh rate

The Galaxy M34 5G follows Samsung's traditional M-series design language, bearing a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a power-button-embedded fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The front is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Buyers can choose from three color variants: Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue.

It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Galaxy M34 5G has a vertically-stacked triple camera setup on the rear, featuring 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snappers. For selfies, it houses a 13MP camera.

The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery

The Galaxy M34 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC—the same chip seen on last year's Galaxy M33 5G. The phone comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, and boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it houses a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W charging. Samsung is promising four OS upgrades and five years of security updates with the device.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy M34 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for its 6GB/128GB model. It'll be available for purchase starting July 16 via Amazon, Samsung's e-store and partner retailers. Pre-orders begin today at 3:00pm for Rs. 999. Those who pre-book will receive a 25W charger for free.