OLED displays provide better colors and deeper blacks for a higher contrast ratio, while also being energy efficient. Smartphones have been offering OLED screens for a while now but some of the newer latops from brands like Acer, ASUS, and Samsung have also adopted the technology. If you want a premium laptop with an OLED screen, check out these options currently available in India.

Acer Swift Go 2023: Priced at Rs. 79,990

Acer's Swift Go 2023 sports a 14.0-inch WQXGA+ (1800x2880 pixels) OLED panel with 400-nits brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The laptop houses a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor, with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home, and packs a 65Wh battery with 100W fast-charging.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: Priced at Rs. 99,980

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo (UX8402ZA-M501WS) has a 14.5-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED touchscreen, a 120Hz refresh rate, 550-nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also sports a 12.7-inch stylus-supported secondary screen. The device gets 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H chipset, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The EVO-certified laptop runs Windows 11 Home and houses a 76Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: Priced at Rs. 1,09,990

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (NP730QFG-KA2IN) has a 13.3-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED touchscreen, with 500-nits brightness and stylus support. It draws fuel from a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor, Iris Xe GPU, 16GB LPDDR4X, and 512GB SSD storage. The device runs Windows 11 Home and packs a 61.1Wh battery with 65W fast-charging. A 1080p webcam and Dolby Atmos-powered speakers are also available.

HP Envy x360: Priced at Rs. 1,19,999

The HP Envy x360 (15-ew0022TX) bears a 2-in-1 design. It has a 5MP webcam, a 15.6-inch Full-HD multi-touch OLED screen, 500-nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports stylus as well. It packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop boots Windows 11 Home. It packs B&O-branded dual speakers.

Lenovo Yoga 7: Priced at Rs. 1,27,990

The Lenovo Yoga 7 (14IAL7) has a 360-degree hinge, offering multiple modes of operation. Its 14-inch, stylus-supported, QHD OLED screen provides a 90Hz refresh rate, 400-nits brightness, and Dolby Vision. It is backed by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home. Under the hood, there is a 71Wh battery.