OnePlus Nord 3 v/s iQOO Neo7 Pro: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 07, 2023 | 01:46 pm 3 min read

Both the OnePlus Nord 3 and iQOO Neo7 Pro support virtual RAM expansion technology

The OnePlus Nord 3 has finally arrived in India, after several weeks of anticipation and leaks. The phone starts at Rs. 33,999, which means it sits in the same ballpark as the newly announced iQOO Neo7 Pro. Both handsets will go on sale starting July 15. If you are planning to purchase one, here's a head-on comparison to help you find the better pick.

Nord 3 has an Alert Slider

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the iQOO Neo7 Pro. However, the former also gets an Alert Slider, which helps users quickly put the phone to mute, vibrate or ring mode without having to wake it or unlock it. The Nord 3 is also marginally slimmer (8.1mm v/s 8.5mm) and lighter (193.5g v/s 194.5g).

Both handsets offer up to 120Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen. In contrast, the iQOO Neo7 Pro has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel. The devices support HDR10+, 10-bit color depth, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord 3 has slightly higher peak brightness (1,400-nits v/s 1,300-nits), but a lower instantaneous touch response rate (1,000Hz v/s 1,200Hz) than Neo7 Pro.

The Nord 3 houses Sony IMX890 as its main sensor

The OnePlus Nord 3 boasts a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 primary sensor, while the iQOO Neo7 Pro settles for a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 main sensor. The main shooter on both models is accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, the devices have a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo7 Pro supports 120W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord 3 uses Dimensity 9000 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM. The iQOO Neo7 Pro houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with LPDDR5 RAM. The UFS 3.1 storage format is common across both. The devices boot Android 13, with OxygenOS 13.1 and Funtouch OS 13, respectively. Inside, they have a 5,000mAh, with Neo7 Pro supporting faster charging (120W v/s 80W) than Nord 3.

The devices will go on sale starting July 15

The OnePlus Nord 3 costs Rs. 33,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for 16GB/256GB trim. Buyers will get free Nord Buds and Rs. 1,000 off on eligible bank cards. The iQOO Neo7 Pro comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. iQOO is offering Rs. 1,000 early-bird discount and Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI and HDFC cards.

The Nord 3 is our pick for everyday use. It has an aluminum casing, the convenience of an Alert Slider, a higher resolution screen, a flagship-grade primary camera, more RAM, and a slightly larger cooling area. If you are into mobile gaming, pick the Neo7 Pro for its more-capable processor, dedicated gaming chipset, X-Axis Linear Motor for better haptic feedback, and faster charging.