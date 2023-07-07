Technology

Reddit v/s moderators: New NSFW subreddits threatened with strict action

Written by Athik Saleh July 07, 2023 | 12:57 pm 3 min read

Reddit has threatened to remove mods that change designation

Reddit and its moderators have been battling it out for a while. Reddit communities have been protesting against the platform's new API pricing and its recent behavior toward volunteer moderators by labeling subreddits NSFW (Not Safe For Work). As expected, Reddit has pushed back against the latest form of protest. It has threatened moderators with repercussions if they don't comply with the platform's rules.

Why does this story matter?

Reddit's new API pricing policy has triggered a stand-off between the platform and its moderators. From closing off subreddits to exclusively posting pictures of John Oliver, moderators have tried various tactics to make the company listen to their concerns. However, Reddit has remained unfazed by the protests. The NSFW protest seems to be heading the same way.

Moderators targeted Reddit's ad revenue by changing the designation

Some Reddit communities, including r/PICS, r/formula1, and r/military, made the NSFW switch. The latest form of rebellion targets Reddit's ad revenue. In 2019, the company made a change that disallowed ads on NSFW subreddits. Moderators believe Reddit would listen to their demands if its ad revenue takes a hit. Reddit, however, came out swinging against subreddits that changed their designation.

Reddit threatened to remove mods

Reddit sent threatening messages to moderators that made the switch, asking them to "immediately correct" the designation of subreddits. According to Reddit, the subreddits have not been considered NSFW historically nor would they under its current policies. It threatened to remove mods if they do not change the designation. They might face "additional actions," including a ban from joining mod teams in the future.

Some subreddits changed the NSFW label

It seems Reddit's message has worked. Subreddits like r/PICS and r/military have dropped the NSFW label. Per The Verge, r/military made the change because it believed the removal of the mod team could put the community at risk. The subreddit helps veterans that deal with mental issues. Meanwhile, r/PICS is back to posting only about John Oliver after a community vote.

Sudden change violates Mod Code of Conduct: Reddit

Before sending the new message threatening the removal of mods, Reddit sent another message to some of the communities that switched to NSFW designation. In that, the company said the action of the moderators is in violation of rule 2 of the Mod Code of Conduct. It added that the sudden change in content can harm community members.